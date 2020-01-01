Mahrez to PSG? Manchester City wouldn't block £80m move

The Algerian star could leave the Etihad Stadium for the French giants this summer, but he will only be allowed to go for the right price

will not hinder Riyad Mahrez’s move to in the summer.



The Parisians are reportedly trying to lure the 29-year-old away from the reigning Premier League champions.



Having scored nine goals and provided 14 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this term, it is understandable why the Parc des Princes giants would want him.

Nevertheless, the Citizens have disclosed that they would not stand in the way of the ex- man should he desire a move, if the price is right.

According to Goal’s Manchester City correspondent Jonathan Smith, Guardiola will not keep any player who is not willing to stay, however, they will not see Mahrez leave for less than £80 million.

“Manchester City players have been reassured that they will be playing football next season so have no plans to start selling players on the back of their ban,” said Smith.

“But that won't stop some of the uncertainty amongst players and agents and obviously Paris is a natural place for Riyad Mahrez to be linked with.

“If he decided that it was the right move for him, Pep Guardiola wouldn't keep anyone that doesn't want to be there, but it's difficult to see City letting him go for less than £80 million.”

Before joining the Foxes in 2014, the 2016 African Player of the Year began his career with AAS Sarcelles, then Quimper and Le Havre.



In , he has enjoyed much success, winning two Premier Leagues, one Community Shield, two English League Cups, and one diadem.