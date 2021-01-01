Mahrez disappointed after Manchester United end City’s winning streak

Pep Guardiola's side were overpowered by their city rivals at the Etihad Stadium, which ended their 28-match unbeaten run in all competitions

Riyad Mahrez has expressed his disappointment after Manchester City suffered a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in Sunday’s Premier League match.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw in each half handed City their first loss since November 21 when Tottenham Hotspur beat them 2-0.

The result also ended their impressive winning run of 21 games across all competitions.

Mahrez was in action from start to finish on Sunday but he could not add to his tally of seven goals and four assists in the Premier League this campaign.

The Algerian star wants the team to shift attention from the setback and focus on their upcoming games. He also gave assurance of the Citizens’ immediate return to winning ways.

“Disappointed to finish our streak with this game but we'll bounce back quickly. On to the next one,” Mahrez wrote on Instagram.

Despite the dropped points, Manchester City remain at the top of the Premier League table with 65 points after 28 matches - 11 points above Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who are second with 10 games remaining.

Guardiola's men will hope to bounce back from their latest defeat when they host Southampton for their next Premier League outing on Wednesday before travelling to Fulham three days later for another league game.

“I’m not going to analyse thinking we won 21 and that we were perfect - no,” Guardiola said in his post-game interview.

Article continues below

“Like when we won all the games we won, thinking ‘that is perfect’ - it is important to consider how we played whether we win or lose.

“I am pretty sure that after we won games lately, that this was going to happen.

“The way we will play Southampton will be completely different to how we played United and we are going to approach and decide how we are going to play and then try to do it.”