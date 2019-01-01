'Maguire will improve Man Utd or City' - Former Leicester team-mate backing big-money move

Danny Simpson, who spent two years alongside the England international with the Foxes, believes the 26-year-old is one of the best in the business

Harry Maguire would improve either of the Manchester rivals pursuing his signature, says Danny Simpson, with it easy to see why United and City are battling it out for the Leicester defender.

A move away from the King Power Stadium for the international has been mooted for some time.

Jose Mourinho was said to have made him a top target for United in the summer of 2018 on the back of his exploits at the World Cup finals in .

Interest from the Red Devils has been rekindled, amid talk of record-breaking transfer fees, but they are not the only ones in the hunt.

Premier League champions City are also said to be keen, with Pep Guardiola in the market for a suitable successor to Vincent Kompany at the heart of his back four.

Simpson, who spent two years alongside Maguire at Leicester before leaving the Foxes this summer, is not surprised to have seen the 26-year-old centre-half become such a sought-after talent.

He told talkSPORT: “I’m not surprised that United and City are in for him. For me he’s one of the best defenders.

“He’s a top lad and he’s only going to get better. He’s improving, he’s a leader and he can be wherever he wants to be.

“The way he brings the ball out from the back and organises everyone is quality.

“He wants to go all the way to the top and I think if he does go to one of those two teams, he’ll kick on straight away and take it in his stride.”

Simpson is a product of United’s academy system and would prefer to see Maguire head for Old Trafford if a move to Manchester is made, but he concedes that City would be a suitable destination for a player with the potential to fill some big shoes for the Blues.

“I’m a United fan so I’m a bit biased,” added Simpson.

“But United want to get back to the top and City have lost Kompany.

“Wherever he is this season he’s going to improve that team.”

Maguire committed to a new five-year contract with Leicester in 2018 and is now said to be valued by the Foxes at around the £90 million ($112m) mark.