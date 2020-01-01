Maguire sets triple target for Man Utd as Solskjaer’s side chase down domestic & European goals

The Red Devils captain is setting his sights on two pieces of major silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League before the season is out

Harry Maguire is setting a three-pronged target at , with the Red Devils skipper hoping to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League while also chasing down and glory.

Hitting ambitious goals remains a distinct possibility for those at Old Trafford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seen his side find a welcome spark over recent weeks, with the January arrival of Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes considered to have contributed significantly to that.

United are now very much in the hunt for qualification through their domestic standing.

They are also through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they will face Norwich, and are currently preparing for the first leg of a last-16 tie with LASK in continental competition.

Quizzed as to whether the Red Devils are allowing themselves to dream of European success, club captain Maguire told MUTV: “Ever since we started in this competition the gaffer has reiterated how important it is.

“We wanted to win the group, we won the group, we wanted to go through against Brugge and we took each game really seriously.

“It is an important competition and we know it is a way to get Champions League football, which is what we are all after.

“Obviously, the most important thing is getting in the top four of the Premier League for the Champions League, and we know that.

“So it is a competition we want to win, we want to win the FA Cup as well. We want to stay in these competitions for as long as we can.”

Maguire believes United boast the strength in depth required to sustain challenges on multiple fronts, with those leading the charge at present set to be further reinforced when the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford return to full fitness.

“You get through in the Europa League but you are still a long way away from the final and it is still a lot of games away,” added international Maguire.

“It is a big test, but it is nice that we are getting players back in and around the squad. The squad is looking more in-depth now and we're not picking up niggling injuries like we have this season.

“We are getting players back. Paul and Rashy are still out at the moment, but I am sure they will be itching to get back involved with the lads. It is a big test, but we have enough squad depth to cope with it.”