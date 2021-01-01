Maguire equals Man Utd Premier League record in 0-0 draw at Leeds

The defender has not missed a minute of action in the Premier League since he arrived at the Red Devils

Harry Maguire has played every single minute of football in 71 Premier League games in a row for Manchester United, matching the club record.

The centre-back has been a permanent fixture in the Red Devils' defence since joining from Leicester in 2019.

Maguire, 28, played the full 90 minutes as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side played out a 0-0 draw with Leeds on Sunday, maintaining his run of starting and finishing every Premier League match for United.

Whose record has he matched?

The only other outfield player to complete as many Premier League matches in a row for United was Gary Pallister.

The former England defender set the record between November 1993 and May 1995.

71 - Harry Maguire hasn't missed a single minute of @ManUtd 's last 71 Premier League matches, equalling Gary Pallister's club record in the competition among outfield players (Nov 1993-May 1995). Everpresent. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 25, 2021

During that time, the Old Trafford club won the Premier League title twice.

Maguire closing in on another record

Maguire was shown a yellow card in the second half of the clash against Leeds for a late challenge on Tyler Roberts.

It is the 10th booking he has received in the Premier League this season, making him only the third United player to be cautioned as many times in a single season.

Only Steve Bruce and Luke Shaw have had more yellow cards in a campaign, both having collected 11.

Maguire happy with United performance

Despite being held to a draw at Elland Road, Maguire was happy with the way his side played on Sunday.

"It was tight. We had control of the game without punishing them," he told Sky Sports. "We knew how they would play, our attacking players love a one v one but today it wasn't to be.

"We kept them to a minimum, we were solid. We just couldn't find that edge. The intensity was there, both teams were trying to play the right way.

"Bruno Fernandes had the best chance of the game and on another day he puts it in the back of the net and we take the points.

"It's a big week for us."

What next for Man Utd?

United now turn their attention to the Europa League semi-final tie with Roma.

Solskjaer's team host the Serie A side at Old Trafford in the first leg on Thursday before travelling to the Italian capital for the return fixture a week later.

In between the two legs, United will face rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

