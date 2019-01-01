Maguire has done exactly what he was signed to do - Solskjaer

The Manchester United boss was pleased with his new signing's first showing in the heart of the defence against Chelsea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was impressed with Harry Maguire's first showing at the heart of the defence.

The Old Trafford side made the man the most expensive defensive player in the world with, signing him in an £80 million ($97m) deal from .

And the 26-year-old put in a Man of the Match performance in his first outing for the club, helping them hold a clean sheet against as United romped to a 4-0 win to open their Premier League season.

Following the decisive win, Solskjaer said it was what he expected to see from Maguire, who he sees as a leader for the back line.

"He's done exactly what we've signed him for, his presence in both boxes, his calmness and composure on the ball," he told Sky Sports.

"He's a leader and with him, David de Gea and Victor Lindelof they marshalled that back line really well. It is important to have strong personalities at the back."

Maguire wasn't the only Man United player to impress on his debut, with Daniel James coming on in the second half and netting his side's fourth goal to round out the scoring and Aaron Wan-Bissaka playing from the start to help the club in holding the clean sheet.

For Solskjaer, the signing mark good business from the club, who couldn't have asked for a better start to the new season.

"We've signed three fantastic boys, three fantastic personalities and we are delighted with them," he said.

"Dan has made a great impact and it is the best feeling ever scoring a goal in front of the Stretford End, you can't beat that."

It wasn’t all about the new signings on the night, however.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored three of the club’s four goals between them, and Solskjaer was equally impressed with his forwards and their performances in the rout.

"Marcus Rashford played that left hand/striker role to perfection today,” he said.

"Once in a while he is caught out defensively but that means he can counterattack. His second goal was absolutely outstanding, that's where we want him running in behind and not on the touchline crossing in.

"Martial's goal was a typical number nine goal, that's where I want him, and he knows that. That's where the number nines get the goals."