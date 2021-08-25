Madueke: PSV teenage star signs new deal after reported Premier League interest

The Anglo-Nigerian wants to continue his development at the Philips Stadion after establishing himself as a key player for the Red and Whites

PSV confirmed Noni Madueke has signed a new four-year contract amid reported interest from Leicester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

This season, the 19-year-old has scored six goals in nine matches across all competitions, which include two goals in two league outings.

Madueke joined the Dutch Eredivisie club on a three-year deal in 2018 after kicking off his career at Tottenham Hotspur and last year, it was extended until 2024 on his18th birthday.

Since he made his debut in the Dutch top-flight in January 2020, the Nigerian descent has established himself as a key player in Roger Schmidt's team with his goalscoring contributions.

"I have felt at home at PSV from day one. We are going to make it a great time together in Eindhoven, with wonderful football evenings,” Madueke told the club’s website.

Meanwhile, PSV's director of football John de Jong admitted that there was a lot of transfer interest from several clubs for the 19-year-old this summer before they agreed on new terms on Wednesday.

“There was a lot of interest from foreign clubs in Noni, but we wanted to connect Noni to PSV even longer,” De Jong said.

“After good talks with Noni and his family, he succeeded in extending his contract until 2025. We as a club are very happy that Noni will stay and we look forward to a successful collaboration.”

Unfortunately, PSV were eliminated from the Champions League after they held Benfica to a goalless draw on Tuesday.

Prior to the draw, they had suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Portuguese club in the first-leg.

Madueke was born in Barnet and he has played for the England youth teams across the U16, U17, U18 and U21 levels, however, he is still eligible to play for either Nigeria or the Three Lions at senior level.