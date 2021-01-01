'Real Madrid and Barcelona won't lose again' - Atletico being chased by 'two monsters' in La Liga title race, says Simeone

The Argentine says his team "have to be calmer" in pursuit of domestic glory after their disappointing draw with Getafe

Real Madrid and Barcelona won't lose again in the Liga title race says Diego Simeone, who feels Atletico Madrid are being chased by "two monsters".

Atletico have been setting the pace in the Spanish top flight for the majority of the 2020-21 campaign, but have allowed complacency to creep in over the last few weeks.

Simeone's side have only won three of their last eight league games with a 0-0 draw at Getafe on Saturday marking their latest setback, and the Argentine is wary of how quickly Madrid and Barca are closing the gap at the top of the table.

What's been said?

"I leave here knowing the team is playing well. We have to be calmer," Simeone told reporters after the Getafe stalemate. "We know that Real Madrid and Barcelona aren't going to lose until the end of the season.

"The nerves aren't going away and we just have to get on with it."

The Atletico boss added on the pressure that comes with leading the way in La Liga: "It's normal. We've been top for almost the whole season. There are still 11 games left to go.

"People were saying Barcelona were bad and look what they did in Paris. They have a new president and excitement is growing.

"Real Madrid always take points from their games. We have our job at hand as we continue down our path. We have two monsters below us that want to be where we are."

Is Atletico's destiny in their own hands?

Atletico are still in pole position to lift the Liga trophy in May despite their inconsistent form, but Madrid are now only six points behind their rivals in second after beating Elche 2-1 this weekend.

Article continues below

Barca are a point further back in third having played a game less, and can move to within four of the Rojiblancos if they beat Huesca on Monday night.

However, Atletico have only lost twice all season and have the best defensive record in the division, which means they are still favourites to clinch the title with just 11 games left to play.

What's next?

Atletico will now turn their attention to the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Simeone's team will be aiming to overturn a 1-0 aggregate deficit in that fixture, before their focus switches back to La Liga and a clash with Alaves next weekend.

Further reading