Madness from Rodri! Man City midfielder to miss huge Arsenal game as he's sent off for grabbing Morgan Gibbs-White's throat in Nottingham Forest clash

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was sent off for grabbing Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White by the neck and will miss the visit to Arsenal.

Rodri sent off vs Nottingham Forest

Midfielder grabbed Gibbs-White by neck

Will be suspended for three matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The City midfielder, who Pep Guardiola last week hailed as the best midfielder in Europe, lost his head in a furious confrontation with his opposite number as he pushed him and then grabbed his neck, leading to Gibbs-White tumbling over. The decision to dismiss Rodri was subject to a VAR review but it was upheld.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rodri will be suspended for the next three matches for Premier League leaders City: Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash at Newcastle, next Saturday's trip to Wolves and, most importantly, the showdown at Arsenal on October 8.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT: City will decide whether or not to appeal the red card next week and get a reduction in Rodri's suspension, although it appears they'll be unlikely to succeed. Their next Premier League game is away to Wolves on September 30.