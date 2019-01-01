Maddison made to wait for England debut as illness forces Leicester star out of Southgate's squad
James Maddison’s wait for a senior England debut is set to continue, with the Leicester midfielder forced out of the latest squad through illness.
The 22-year-old had been hoping to figure for the Three Lions in Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.
He is, however, now facing up to an enforced rest period during the international break.
An untimely bug has ruled him out of Gareth Southgate’s plans and prevented him from completing a step up from the U21 ranks.
A statement on the Football Association’s official website read: “James Maddison has withdrawn from the England squad through illness.
“There will be no replacement called up for the Leicester City player and a 23-man squad will travel to Prague on Thursday ahead of the Three Lions’ UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria.”
More to follow…