Maddison admits enduring 'hardest time of my career' as Leicester midfielder rediscovers form

Leicester midfielder James Maddison says he has endured the “hardest” time of his career but believes he is now edging back to his best after returning to scoring form against Brentford on Sunday.

The 24-year-old had not netted in eight months before hitting the winner in west London, during which time he has been dropped from the side and struggled with a niggling hip problem.

The former Norwich player believes those issues are behind him now and he can now look forward to the rest of the season with optimism.

What did Maddison say?

Maddison finished off a rapid counter-attack with 14 minutes remaining to seal a fine week for Leicester which also includes last weekend’s win over Manchester United and the Europa League victory away at Spartak Moscow.

It is also a timely return to form for Maddison, who was dropped after last month’s defeat at Brighton. He regained his place in the starting XI for the win over Man Utd and says a chat with boss Rodgers helped get him back to his best.

“It has probably been the hardest time of my career,” said the former Norwich midfielder. “People on the outside don't know my life and I am my own biggest critic. If I've had a bad game I watch it back straightaway. I'm very critical of myself.

“Goals and assists are a part of it but it's about playing well, to the level I know I can.

“I had a good chat with the manager and I told him I was a little bit low on confidence. That's the first time I've been able to hold my hands up and say that because it puts you in a bit of a vulnerable position, but that was me being honest. We looked at my best clips and what makes me a good player.

“In recent games I've felt more like myself, like I had my swagger back. Sometimes you can overthink things.”

What's next?

The games keep coming thick and fast for Leicester with a Carabao Cup fourth round meeting with Brighton next up on Wednesday.

The Foxes then welcome Arsenal to King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, before another home match against Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on November 4.

