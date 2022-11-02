The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stages come to a close this week as Maccabi Haifa make the trip to face Benfica in a Group H encounter at Sammy Ofer Stadium.
The visitors are already through to the knockout stages but could usurp Paris Saint-Germain with a win here and take top spot if the Ligue 1 side fall short against Juventus.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica date & kick-off time
Game:
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica
Date:
November 2/3, 2022
Kick-off:
8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET / 1:30am IST
Stream:
How to watch Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
In the UK, the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 8 and available to stream through the BT Sport app.
Fans in India can catch the match on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
BT Sport 8
BT Sport App
US
N/A
India
N/A
Sony LIV
Maccabi Haifa squad & team news
The Israeli outfit have had a rough campaign, as anticipated, though with one victory to their name, they have also done themselves proud with a major scalp.
Having defeated Juventus, they will be chasing a second victory before they sign off from Europe for the season - but a draw here and a defeat for the Bianconceri would actually send them to the Europa League instead.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Cohen, Fux, Mashpati
Defenders
Sundgren, Goldberg, Menachem, Meir, Arad, Batubinsika, Seck, Cornud, Dahan, Eliyahu, Gershon
Midfielders
Muhamed, Lavi, Atzili, Haziza, Chery, Fani, Levy, Jaber
Forwards
Tchibota, Pierrot, Rukavytsya, Sahar, David
Benfica squad and team news
The Portuguese outfit have enjoyed a superb tournament so far, unbeaten and only kept off top spot in Group H by goal difference.
That has assured them of a place in the last-16, but they could come up with a more favourable draw if results go their way this week.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Leite, Vlachodimos
Defender
Gilberto, Grimaldo, Bah, Ristic, Brooks, Otamendi
Midfielders
Aursnes, Fernandez, Mario, Chiquinho, Dias, Florentino
Forwards
Neres, Goncalves, Pinho, Silva, Musa, Ramos, Moreira