Lyon vs Juventus: How to watch on TV in UK & U.S., live stream, kick-off time

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will need to keep Moussa Dembele's Lyon side at bay when they travel to Groupama Stadium for their UCL last 16 tie

Juventus will get the first leg of their Champions League knockout phase underway when they face off against Lyon in France on Wednesday evening.

The Serie A side are favourites heading into tie fresh from their weekend victory against SPAL, in which both Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey scored.

Lyon currently sit in seventh in Ligue 1, but top-scorer Moussa Dembele – who has netted 14 times in the league – will pose as a massive goalscoring threat for the away side.

    The Italians have made winning the Champions League as a top priority, having not won the competition since 1996. Juventus had even bought Ronaldo - a five-time Champions League winner - from Real Madrid in a view to bolster their chances of winning the competition based on his wealth of experience, but were ultimately undone by an impressive Ajax side in last season's quarter-finals.

    Game Lyon vs Juventus
    Date Wednesday, February 26
    Time 8pm GMT / 3pm ET
    Channel (U.S.) Galavision / Univision NOW 
    Channel (UK) BT Sport 3

    Lyon vs Juventus live streaming in U.S., UK and Canada

    United States (U.S.) readers can find out what soccer is showing on TV here . In the U.S., Lyon vs Juventus can be watched live and on-demand with B/R Live.

    United Kingdom (UK) readers can find out what football is showing on TV here . In the UK, Lyon vs Juventus can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live.

    In Canada, the game can be streamed live and on-demand with DAZN New users can sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service, with an annual or monthly option.

    U.S. online stream UK online stream Canada online stream
    B/R Live BT Sport Live DAZN

    Lyon team news and injuries

    Position Lyon squad
    Goalkeepers Lopes, Tatarusanu
    Defenders Mbiwa, Andersen, Rafael, Denayer, Marcelo, Dubois, Marcal, Tete, Kone
    Midfielders Terrier, Aouar, Mendes, Adelaide, Lucas, Caqueret, Tousart, Soares
    Forwards Dembele, Traore, Depay, Ekambi, Cornet, Boubacar

    Memphis Depay is a doubt with an injury, as is Jeff Reine-Adelaide. Youssouf Kone and Rafael both miss out with ankle problems.

    Lyon predicted starting XI: Lopes; Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal; Dubois, Tousart, Aouar, Cornet; Toko Ekambi, Dembele, Terrier

    Juventus team news and injuries

    Position Juventus squad
    Goalkeepers Szczesny, Buffon, Pinsoglio
    Defenders De Sciglio, Chiellini, De Ligt, Sandro, Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani
    Midfielders Pjanic, Khedira, Ramsey, Matuidi, Cuadrado, Rabiot, Bentancur, Bernardeschi
    Forwards Ronaldo, Dybala, Costa, Higuain

    Douglas Costa is expected to be sidelined with a thigh issue, while Merih Demiral is still recovering from a knee injury.

    Juventus predicted starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Ramsey, Pjanic, Bentancur; Cuadrado, Ronaldo, Dybala

