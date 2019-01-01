Lunin to act as Courtois understudy with Navas & Luca Zidane set to leave Real Madrid

The Under-20 World Cup winner will sit behind only the Belgian in the pecking order while the futures of two long-time servants lie elsewhere

were crowned champions of the Under-20 World Cup after beating in the final on Saturday, ably aided in their quest by Andriy Lunin, who was awarded the Golden Glove as the tournament's best goalkeeper.

Conceding just four goals in seven matches, the -owned shot-stopper proved his worth on one of the grandest of stages after and underwhelming loan spell at had fans questioning why the 20-year-old had been signed for €8.5 million back in 2018.

Goal reported previously that Madrid had been following the relative unknown for two full seasons before splashing out on Lunin, however, and can now reveal that they are confident enough in the young custodian to allow both Keylor Navas and Luca Zidane to move on.

seems the most feasible option for Navas following Gianluigi Buffon's departure from Parc des Princes, while could also make a move for the Costa Rican following Iker Casillas' unfortunate heart issues.

A move will not be easy, however, with the goalkeeper's long list of accolades, reputation, his age (32) and high salary making things difficult.

Regardless, Real Madrid are confident that they will offload the international before the end of the summer transfer window.

The next piece of the puzzle is securing a third-choice goalkeeper, as Luca Zidane has grown tired of a lack of first-team opportunities and is hopeful of a move – to 's in particular – in order to play more first-team football and take the next step in his young career.

Like Navas, a move for Zidane would be complicated, but due to a lack of first-team experience rather than a glittering CV.

Should no teams register an interest in the 21-year-old, he would remain behind Thibaut Courtois and Lunin in the pecking order under his father.

If Navas and Luca Zidane are indeed sold, Los Blancos will use a member of their Castilla side as their third choice.

All things considered, there is a lot still to happen in the Spanish capital before the beginning of the 2019-20 season, but one thing is clear: Courtois – the 2018 World Cup Golden Glove winner – will be first-choice, while Lunin – the U20 Golden Glove winner – will be his understudy.