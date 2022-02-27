Lukaku left out of Chelsea's starting line-up for Carabao Cup final vs Liverpool

Romelu Lukaku has been left out of Chelsea's starting line-up for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley.

Lukaku was also dropped in midweek for his side's Champions League knockout tie with Lille, with the Blues going on to win 2-0.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel explained his decision to drop the striker against Lille by saying he was "a little bit tired".

Who started for Chelsea?

With Lukaku on the bench, Tuchel opted for a front three of Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

In goal, Edouard Mendy started ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga, despite the Spaniard starting all of Chelsea's previous Carabao Cup games this season.

Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic

What was said?

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the match, Tuchel said: "If you look at the history, [Lukaku] starts a lot of matches.

"Today, for us, it is a bit more about running and running behind the line with Kai.

"Christian and Mason for tactical points of view are a better fit. It's nice to have Romelu from the bench. We hope he can be decisive from there."

Lukaku's recent struggles

Lukaku played a key role at Chelsea's Club World Cup triumph earlier this month, scoring in both the semi-final and the final.

But the Belgian has yet to score a Premier League goal in 2022, and saw the Blues thrive without him in midweek against Lille in the Champions League.

In his most recent Premier League start against Crystal Palace, Lukaku recorded just seven total touches – fewer than any Premier League player since Opta data started being recorded (2003-04).

