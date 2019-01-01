Lukaku has skills he hasn't shown yet in his career – Conte

The Belgian striker enjoyed a goalscoring debut in Serie A and his new coach believes there is more to come from the club's star signing

star Romelu Lukaku is yet to show his full potential as Antonio Conte warned the former striker has skills he's never shown in his career.

Lukaku enjoyed a goalscoring debut for Inter, who opened their Serie A season with a 4-0 rout of newly promoted 10-man Lecce on Monday.

A club-record signing from Premier League giants United following a drawn-out transfer saga, Lukaku capped his Inter bow by scoring the team's third goal on the hour mark.

Lukaku produced an impressive display at San Siro, where Conte's era in charge started with a win, and the new head coach praised the 26-year-old.



"Let's not forget he is only 26, he's got a potential we can work on a lot; I believe that despite the fact he arrived late, we tried to work and he made himself available with great effort," Conte told reporters.

"Today already Romelu showed what kind of a player he is. And why the club insisted on getting this kind of player. But I am very happy, I knew him as a player, but from a human perspective, I didn't know him. It was a pleasing discovery.

"He really integrated into the team with humility, he made himself available to the team-mates, and everybody loves him.

"He's just 26, has margins for improvement, he's got to work. He must take advantage even more of the skills he has, because in my opinion he's got skills that he hasn't shown yet, he hasn't shown everything yet, in his football career."

The former striker arrived in for a large transfer fee but Conte believes he'll be worth every penny.

"Let's not forget Lukaku cost €65 million to be paid over five years, so when people talk about big money spent, it wasn't even that much," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

"Tonight, Lukaku showed why we tried so hard to sign him."

While Lukaku stole the headlines after Inter's strong start, Marcelo Brozovic and Antonio Candreva also scored stunning goals against Lecce, while fellow recruit Stefano Sensi was also on target.