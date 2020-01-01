Lukaku hails Hazard as best teammate over Pogba

The Inter star turned to his regular international foil when asked to name the finest player he has ever lined up alongside, over the World Cup winner

Romelu Lukaku has hailed Eden Hazard as the best footballer he has ever played with, citing his fellow teammate ahead of both Paul Pogba in a Q&A on Twitter .

The striker has recaptured some of his best form since arriving at San Siro from last term, helping to keep the club in a title race before the season was suspended amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his time at Old Trafford, the former forward played alongside Pogba, arguably the pre-eminent midfielder in world football, with the pair spending two years together at the club.

During that period however, United only mustered a second-place Premier League finish as the highlight, with then-incumbent manager Jose Mourinho succeeded by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through the 2018-19 campaign as the Red Devils began planning for the future.

Lukaku's lacklustre final months in Manchester may have had some sway in his thinking, as he eschewed the World Cup winner in favour of his own international compatriot Hazard as the finest player he has called a teammate when answering a question from a fan on social media.

The pair were at the heart of Belgium's third-place finish at in 2018, narrowly losing to in the semi-finals before rallying to beat for the bronze medal.

They briefly played together at club level at , though Lukaku's frequent loan spells away from Stamford Bridge stymied much regular game time together and the pair missed the chance to reunite when he turned down a return to London in favour of his move to United.

Elsewhere, the former man weighed in on the differences between playing in Serie A and the Premier League, revealing that the former demands more intellectual nous while the latter runs at a more frantic pace.

"Tactically here, you get tested every week," he stated. "[But] the speed in the Premier League is higher."

When or if the current season resumes, Lukaku will look to add to his haul of 17 league goals as he chases both Ciro Immobile and Cristiano Ronaldo in the top scorer stakes for the campaign in .