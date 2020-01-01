Lukaku billed as ‘better than Kane’ as former Inter stars say Lewandowski wouldn’t get as many goals

Christian Vieri and Nicola Ventola are big fans of a Belgian striker who has enjoyed a prolific run of form since arriving at San Siro in 2019

Romelu Lukaku is “better than Harry Kane”, according to Nicola Ventola, while Christian Vieri says frontman Robert Lewandowski would struggle to match the Belgian’s goalscoring feats at .

The Nerazzurri moved to snap up a proven frontman during the summer of 2019.

With Lukaku having grown disillusioned with life at Manchester United, a fresh start in was presented to the 27-year-old.

More teams

That opportunity was gratefully received, with an immediate return offered on a £75 million ($100m) investment.

Lukaku hit 34 goals across his debut campaign, as Inter reached the final, and has added a further 13 to his tally this term.

His 47 efforts have come through just 66 appearances, with the international proving to be one of the most prolific strikers in the global game.

Ventola believes Lukaku could be considered the best number nine on the planet, with the ex-Inter forward prepared to rank a star at San Siro above a talismanic presence at .

“I think Lukaku is better than Harry Kane,” Ventola told BOBO TV.

Vieri, another former Inter goal-getter and one-time team-mate of icon Ronaldo, added: “If Lukaku would play for Bayern Munich he’d score as many goals as Lewandowski. But Lewa would not score as much if he played for Inter.”

Antonio Cassano, who also spent time with Inter in his playing days, was another to join the debate regarding exciting forwards in Milan.

He considers Lautaro Martinez to be “five times better than Lukaku” and says the international is “a mix between Carlos Tevez and Sergio Aguero.”

Article continues below

Lautaro has been unable to match the output of his strike partner at San Siro, but he is held in the highest regard and still has plenty of potential to unlock in his game.

Moves to Barcelona or Manchester City have been mooted for the highly-rated 23-year-old, with his record at Inter now including 36 goals through 101 appearances.

He is a different kind of forward to Lukaku, one able to drop deeper and influence proceedings with his quick feet and creativity, but he has shown that he knows where the back of the net is and is expected to take up a standing among the global elite at some stage in the future.