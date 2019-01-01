Lukaku agent confirms Man Utd star set for Inter medical

The Belgium international is headed to Milan to round out a deal with the Serie A side that could total €78m with add-ons

Romelu Lukaku's agent has confirmed that he and the forward are on their way to Milan to complete a move to .

Goal reported earlier on Wednesday that talks between the two sides were ongoing as United and Inter searched for a deal that would see Lukaku finally link up with Nerazzurri head coach Antonio Conte

The latest comes amid suggestions that the Belgian's relationship with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has broken down, with the Norwegian having apparently informed the forward that he would be expected to train with the Under-23s until there was some resolution regarding his future.

Conte has sought to sign Lukaku on more than one occasion in the past, having failed to land the ex- man while in charge of and , but it seems his long-awaited capture is drawing near.

Federico Pastorello, the Belgian's agent,​ posted an image Instagram of he and the striker on a plane, with the two headed to presumably for a medical and to put the final touches on a deal.

The caption of the post reads: "Ready to take off .... direction Milan 🇮🇹 !!! Inter ... we are coming."

Inter are reportedly set to pay an initial €65 million (£60m/$72.8m) for Lukaku, with a further €13m potentially owed in add-ons during the course of his time at San Siro.

Lukaku arrived at Old Trafford in 2017 from for a £75m ($91m) transfer fee and the club are hoping to make their money back on the No. 9.

The Premier League transfer window is set to slam shut on Thursday, but Solskjaer is in no rush to sign a replacement for the 26-year-old and as such the club are under no pressure to rush a deal through.

The window for Italian clubs to register does not close until September 2, but it now seems as though Inter have their eye on landing the forward in the coming hours or days despite having three weeks left to finish out the deal.

A quick signing would leave the Italian club with over a fortnight to integrate their new front man ahead of their opening fixture against Lecce on August 26.