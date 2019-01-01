Luiz: Emery is giving 100% to us - we're trying to give the same back

The Brazilian defender has backed the under-fire Gunners boss ahead of a huge Premier League clash at Leicester City this weekend

David Luiz insists that Unai Emery is "trying his best" to transform into a major force once again, amid a frustrating run of results at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Gunners have slipped to fifth in the Premier League after 11 fixtures, already six points adrift of fourth-place .

Emery's side have only picked up four wins so far and have the second-worst defensive record in the top ten, with 15 goals shipped already.

Some fans and experts have suggested that the Spanish boss is on borrowed time at Emirates Stadium, having been unable to affect significant change since replacing Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018.

Arsenal are without a win in four matches across all competitions and must travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Brendan Rodgers' high-flying side on Saturday evening.

Another defeat could see Emery's men slip out of contention for a place in the , but Luiz has no concerns over morale within the squad.

The Brazilian centre-back, who moved to the Emirates from Chelsea in August, has also jumped to the defence of Emery, who he believes is still "giving 100%" to Arsenal's cause.

"The coach is a passionate guy," Luiz told Sport Bible. "He's giving 100 per cent every day, trying to give his best for us. We are trying to give the same back."

Arsenal have faced plenty of criticism for trying to play out from the back under Emery's stewardship, with individual errors often costing the north London outfit valuable points.

Despite calls for the Gunners to alter their approach in order to try and yield more positive results, Luiz still has faith in his manager's philosophy.

"I love to play like this," he said. "I believe in this kind of football where you gain superiority in different parts of the pitch and try to create lines of passing to get nearer the opponent's goal.

"Football is about space and timing so we have to use this and to create some different movements, to build from the back."

When asked to open up on his decision to join Arsenal, Luiz added: "The ambition was to continue to try to do big things in football.

"It was not an easy decision because everybody knows how successful Chelsea have been, but I wanted to stay in the Premier League and fight for the title.

"Arsenal is a big club and I want it to shine again."