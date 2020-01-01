Luiz given one-year Arsenal contract extension as Cedric and Mari complete permanent deals

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has moved to try and fill out his squad for next season amid the financial restraints enforced by coronavirus

have announced David Luiz has signed a one-year contract extension with the club, while loanees Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari have penned permanent deals with the club.

Veteran defender Luiz's deal with Arsenal was set to expire at the end of the month, and there had been doubts about whether the club would want to keep him following a series of erratic performances, including being sent off 25 minutes after coming on as a substitute against last week.

However the 33-year-old's experience - plus the lack of viable alternatives amid the coronavirus pandemic - has seen Arsenal move to keep him at the club.

More follows.