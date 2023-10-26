Making way for Luis Suarez?! Inter Miami confirm departure of Josef Martinez amid links with Lionel Messi's former Barcelona team-mate

Inter Miami released striker Josef Martinez amid links with striker Luis Suarez.

WHAT HAPPENED? The club announced that they have parted ways with Martinez along with Victor Ulloa and Jak LaCava. The striker was left out of the squad for Miami's final two MLS games for the season after coach Tata Martino had earlier confirmed that he was not in his plans for next season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This could potentially pave the way for Suarez to join Miami as he has already confirmed his Gremio exit after the ongoing Brazilian Serie A season in December. The regular MLS season kicks off in February.

Miami's decision to release Martinez is expected to free up approximately $4.4 million (£3.5m) in salary cap space. On the other hand, Suarez earns an estimated $4.5 million (£3.6m) annually at Gremio. While Suarez's base salary in Miami might be lower than what he earns at Gremio, the potential for sponsorships and endorsements in Miami is significantly greater.

WHAT NEXT? Suarez has nine goals and seven assists in 24 Serie A appearances this season and will look to get on the scoresheet again when Gremio lock horns against America-MG on Saturday.