'I cannot continue my work' - Luis Rubiales resigns as RFEF president after Jenni Hermoso Women's World Cup kiss scandal as he performs U-turn following discussion with his daughters

RFEF president Luis Rubiales has resigned from his post amid the fallout from his kiss on Jenni Hermoso following Spain's 2023 World Cup victory.

Rubiales confirmed his intention to resign as the president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF) after admitting he "cannot continue" his work amid mounting calls for him to step down following the incident after Spain's 1-0 final win over England on August 20.

In an interview on the Talk TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored, he said: "I love my daughters so much and they love me so, so much. I am very happy and very proud of them, they are very dear to me.

"About my resignation, yes I am going to do [that]. I am going to [resign] because I cannot continue my work."

Pressed on the final moment that pushed him to make the decision, Rubiales replied: "My daughters, I spoke with them and they know it's not a question about me. They say to me, Luis you have to focus on your dignity and continue your life. If not probably you are going to damage people you love and the sport you love."

Rubiales confirmed his resignation in a separate statement, performing a U-turn after initially refusing to step down last month and claiming that the kiss on Hermoso was "mutual" and "consensual".

The 46-year-old has formally submitted his resignation to the RFEF's acting president Pedro Rocha, who was appointed as Rubiales' interim replacement after FIFA's decision to suspend him for 90 days.

Rubiales has also resigned from his position as vice president of UEFA's executive committee.

"After the quick suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of open proceedings against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position," Rubiales' statement reads.

"Insisting on waiting and holding on is not going to contribute to anything positive, neither to the federation nor to Spanish football."

The announcement comes after the Spanish prosecutor filed a 'sexual assault and coercion' lawsuit against Rubiales, which could see him face criminal charges.