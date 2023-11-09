Free at last! Luis Manuel Diaz pictured waving to neighbours as father of Liverpool forward is released after horrific kidnapping ordeal

Luis Manuel Diaz was pictured waving to his neighbours on his return to his hometown after he was released by his kidnappers on Thursday.

The father of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz was reunited with his family after a kidnapping ordeal that lasted almost two weeks.

He was brought back home to La Guajira, lifted up in a chair by two men, and was able to greet his family and neighbours. A large group was present to welcome him back and they chanted "Mane" in support.

He was then given a megaphone and said a few words to the crowd.

"First of all, thank God for this beautiful opportunity to return home, thank all the people of Barrenquero and La Guajira for the support they gave to my family, thank you very much and soon we will have the opportunity to thank you and hug you," he said.

Getty

Manuel Diaz was captured along with his wife, Cilenis Marulanda, by members of the National Liberation Army (ELN) on October 28.

Cilenis Marulanda was released hours later, but a long search was launched for Manuel Diaz as authorities feared he could be smuggled into Venezuela.

After it was discovered that guerrilla group ELN were behind the kidnapping, the group pledged to negotiate his safe return home and indicated that they did not know it was the father of the Colombia international they had taken.

On Thursday, he was freed into the hands of a humanitarian collaboration involving the United Nations and the Catholic Church.