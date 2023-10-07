What game was he watching?! Luis Enrique bizarrely insists PSG were 'stronger' than Newcastle despite receiving Champions League thrashing

Luis Enrique has insisted that Wednesday's 4-1 scoreline flattered Newcastle and that his Paris Saint-Germain side were the 'stronger' of the two.

PSG thrashed at Newcastle

Luis Enrique believes his side were hard done by

Felt scoreline wasn't reflective of game

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar condemned PSG to a miserable night on Tyneside on Wednesday. It was their heaviest Champions League group stage defeat since September 2004 with the loss sparking stern internal discussions between the PSG players. However, one man that doesn't think his side deserved to be thrashed as they did is their manager, who said the scoreline flattered the hosts.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with Le Parisien, Luis Enrique said: "We didn’t deserve that result. We have looked back on the errors and the situations we can improve. Wednesday’s result doesn’t at all reflect the scenario of the match. Obviously, we made errors that cost us goals, but the scoreline is harsh. In my career, I’ve lost a few times by a big margin, but when it happened, it was because the opponent was stronger. It wasn’t the case there. I am not here to say what people want to hear. I liked my team’s personality and attitude. Yes, Newcastle deserved to win, yes, there is margin for improvement, but the result doesn’t correspond with what we saw on the pitch."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The mood in Paris isn't great whatsoever after Wednesday's humbling at the hands of a side who played their first Champions League home game in the best part of two decades. The Parisiens are second behind Newcastle in Group F and are seriously struggling for league form, too. They lie fifth in Ligue 1 after winning just three of their seven games thus far.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LUIS ENRIQUE? He'll be looking to engineer a PSG win when they travel to Rennes on Sunday evening. Failure to do so could see them slip even further down the table.