Luis Enrique explains decision to axe 'disloyal' Moreno from Spain coaching staff

The former Barcelona boss criticised a fellow countryman's ambition to lead La Roja at Euro 2020 after returning to the role he left in June

Luis Enrique accused his ex-assistant Robert Moreno of being "disloyal" as the fallout from 's shock coaching change continued on Wednesday.

The former Barcelona boss faced the media for the first time since returning to the role on November 19 and took aim at Moreno's character.

Moreno served as Enrique's assistant until the latter stepped down from the top job in June to care for his young daughter, Xana, who died in August following a battle with bone cancer.

Spain qualified for under Moreno but he will not be part of the backroom team moving forward after a falling out with the reinstated manager.

"The only person responsible for Robert Moreno not being on my staff is me," Enrique told a press conference.

"On September 12, I met him at my house and he told me that he wanted to coach at the European Championship and then, if I wanted, he would be my assistant.

"I understand that he is ambitious, that it is his dream to be a coach, but for me it is disloyal, I would not do it. For me, it is a big flaw. I understand his position but I do not share it.

"I told him I no longer see him as my assistant and that I don't know when I will be back, but that I feel like working. He finished the meeting in a cordial way and I called the people on my staff to let them know my opinion and that of the other side, so that no one misrepresents my words.

"From there, I must say that I never approached the federation. I never called them.

"Professionally I have no reason to criticise Robert Moreno. He is very prepared and is a very good coach. His words said one thing and the facts were very different.

"I am not the good one in the movie, but neither am I the bad one."

80% - Of managers to manage 10+ international games for Spain, only Manuel de Castro González (90% between 1921 & 1927) has a best win percentage than Luis Enrique (80%, W8 L2). Return pic.twitter.com/3ZVfel9Q8W — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 19, 2019

The 49-year-old went on to thank the football world for the support he received following his daughter's passing and affirmed his eagerness to return to the dugout.

Article continues below

"It's hard to know what day I decided that I wanted to go back to the bench, but it was very soon," Enrique added.

"I quickly wanted to get my life back, to do what I like best and show my family that life continues.

"I am fine. On a professional level, I am very excited. I'm not coming to a new place, the faces I see are familiar. I have received a lot of love in the last few months."