Will Luis Diaz play against Luton? Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp issues update on Reds forward's availability amid father's kidnapping in Colombia

Jurgen Klopp opened up on Luis Diaz's availability against Luton Town amid his father's kidnapping in Colombia.

The Colombian forward's parents were kidnapped by rebel group the National Liberation Army (ELN) on Sunday. Although his mother, Cilenis Marulanda, was released his father, Luis Manuel, has not been found.

Despite this distressing situation, Diaz has returned to England and has resumed training with his teammates in the last couple of days. However, Klopp has emphasised that it's the player's decision whether he wants to play.

"If he feels right, he will be with us. You can see he didn't sleep a lot," the manager told reporters ahead of his side's trip to Luton Town on Sunday.

"I cannot really say what we will do because we just wait. It’s all about him, if he makes himself available or not and I don’t want to force anything. We cannot and will not force the Luis situation."

There has been a positive development on Friday morning as a representative of ELN has assured that the Diaz senior will be released "as soon as possible".

"The news from Colombia gives us a little bit of hope. I don’t get it personally but I get it forwarded. But everything that gives us a little bit of hope is good. So we are waiting for really good news."

Diaz has excused himself from Liverpool's last two games and it remains to be seen if he features this weekend.