Lugano’s Osigwe gets maiden Nigeria call up as Osimhen and Aribo return against Sierra Leone

Gernot Rohr has drafted the Swiss based goalkeeper into his squad ahead of next month’s double-header qualifiers against the Leone Stars

Sebastian Osigwe has been handed his maiden call up ahead of November’s qualifiers with Sierra Leone, while Victor Osimhen and Joe Aribo return to the squad.

The -born goalkeeper last represented the country at U20 level where he was part of John Obuh’s team to the 2013 Toulon tournament. However, he did not make the Flying Eagles’ cut to the U20 World Cup in .

In the 2020-21 Swiss Super League campaign, the 26-year-old has featured four times for Lugano, conceding six goals in the process. Nevertheless, he would be hoping to beat Daniel Akpeyi and Maduka Okoye to earn his maiden cap.



Elsewhere, ’s Victor Osimhen and ’ Joe Aribo are back to the team having missed last week’s game against and . They join regular selections Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong and Alex Iwobi in the 24-team squad.



APOEL goalkeeper Francis Uzoho headlines the seven players placed on standby. Others are Abdullahi Shehu, Ramon Azeez, Samson Tijani, Paul Onuachu, Kelechi Nwakali and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

The Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on November 13 before heading to Freetown for the return leg four days later.

With six points from two games, Nigeria lead Group L with six points and victory in both games will assure the three-time Africa champions a place at the 2022 Afcon in .



FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi ( , ); Sebastian Osigwe (FC Lugano, Switzerland); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The )

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD , ); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, ); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, ); William Ekong ( FC, ); Olaoluwa Aina ( FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, ); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC , Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG 1899 , Germany)

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo ( , Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, Netherlands); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, ); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Unattached); Alex Iwobi ( FC, England); Emmanuel Dennis Bonaventure ( , ); Moses Simon (FC , ); Samuel Chukwueze ( FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, ); Kelechi Iheanacho ( , England); Chidera Ejuke ( , )

Standby: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg, ); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus); Ramon Azeez (Granada CF, Spain); Kelechi Nwakali (SD , Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Paul Onuachu (KRC , Belgium)