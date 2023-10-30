WATCH: World-class from MVP favorite Luciano Acosta! Argentine midfielder scores from just past the halfway line for FC Cincinnati in playoff match vs Red Bull New York

2023 MVP favorite Luciano Acosta scored his first postseason goal of the year, finding the back of the net from distance!

WHAT HAPPENED? Red Bull New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel was caught off his line after leaving his box to make an attempted clearance, but Cincy ended up with possession of the ball. The Argentine midfielder then took aim from just past the halfway line, firing home to double Cincy's lead in their playoff opener.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Acosta is the 2023 MVP favorite after winning the Supporters' Shield with Cincy during the regular season while tallying 17 goals and 14 assists. Sunday's goal only adds to why his candidacy is valid as he awaits his seemingly-inevitable coronation.

WHAT NEXT FOR CINCINNATI AND ACOSTA? Game 2 of their best-of-three series takes place on Saturday, November 4.