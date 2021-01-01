Lucas Vazquez's season over as Real Madrid confirm cruciate ligament injury

The Spain international went off injured in the first half of the Clasico on Saturday and is expected to miss the rest of the campaign

Real Madrid have confirmed that Lucas Vazquez suffered a cruciate ligament injury during the Clasico with Barcelona on Saturday.

Vazquez went down after a heavy challenge with Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets and had to be replaced late in the first half as his side went on to beat their rivals 2-1.

It has not yet been determined how long the Spain international will be out of action, but he will miss the rest of the season after the diagnosis was confirmed.

What has been said?

A statement posted on the club's website read: "Following tests carried out today on Lucas Vazquez by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a sprain to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Vazquez said he is "gutted" by the news but pledged to support the capital club from the sidelines as they look to maintain their challenge for La Liga and the Champions League.

He posted on Instagram: "I’m going to have to help the team from the sidelines for a while. Gutted, but never down. If there’s one thing this club has taught me it’s to always fight. From this moment I’m giving all I can to be back as soon as possible and help this team in the final stages. Thanks to everyone for your messages and support.

"One objective - keep fighting for La Liga and the UEFA Champions League!"

Has Vazquez played his last game for Madrid?

The 29-year-old could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with the winger, who came through the Madrid youth system before making his senior breakthrough in 2015.

Vazquez has been a key player for Zinedine Zidane's side this season, having scored two goals and made five assists in 24 La Liga appearances.

Vazquez's role in the Clasico win

The winger helped his side take the lead inside the first 15 minutes of the weekend's La Liga encounter.

Vazquez took on a pass from Federico Valverde and crossed low to Karim Benzema who fired past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Madrid doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark when Toni Kroos scored from a free kick, which turned out to be enough to seal the win as Barca were unable to build on Oscar Mingueza's goal in the second half.

The Clasico win saw Zidane's team go level on points with Atletico Madrid at the top of the table ahead of the latter's clash with Real Betis on Sunday. Barcelona are a point behind.

