Lucas signs contract extension with Tottenham through 2024

Spurs have tied down the forward, who was their Champions League hero against Ajax last season, to a new deal

Lucas Moura has extended his contract through to 2024, the Premier League club have announced.

The Brazilian attacker inked a 12-month extension to his existing deal on the eve of the club's Premier League season opener at home to .

Lucas joined Spurs from in January 2018 and the London outfit have seen fit to reward him with fresh terms following his starring role in the run to last season's final.

An exceptional second-half hat-trick inspired a remarkable second-leg comeback against in the semi-finals as the 26-year-old finished an impressive European campaign with five goals from 12 appearances.

Lucas delivered a strong 2018-19 campaign, as he also added 10 Premier League goals to help Spurs to a fourth-place finish and a spot in this season's Champions League.

Overall, the Brazilian has made 60 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham since joining the club, scoring 16 goals.