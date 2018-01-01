Lucas Moura revels in Camp Nou redemption after Tottenham heroics

The Brazilian came off the bench to give Spurs a vital draw against Barcelona, just two years after PSG lost 6-1 at Camp Nou

Goalscorer Lucas Moura shed tears of joy after his Champions League heroics against Barcelona sent Tottenham into the knockout stages of the competition.

Spurs knew they needed to match Inter Milan's result against PSV Eindhoven if they were to qualify for the last 16, but fell behind through Ousmane Dembele's early excellent solo goal.

With Inter and PSV drawing 1-1 in the latter stages, Spurs needed a goal and substitute Lucas provided, coming off the bench to tap in Harry Kane's cross in the dying minutes.

The Serie A giants were unable to snatch a late winner and Tottenham subsequently qualified, a remarkable feat given they took just one point from their opening three European games this season.

Lucas, meanwhile, has drawn comparisons with the night Barcelona completed one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history against PSG.

Having been a part of the PSG side that thumped Barca 4-0 at Parc des Princes, they headed to Camp Nou aware only a minor miracle would send Lionel Messi and Co through.

And Barca produced just that, winning 6-1 to become the first team in history to overturn such a first-leg deficit. Lucas was substituted in the 55th minute of that game, and was left in tears.

This time round, he says, he was crying out of happiness.

Writing on Twitter , the passionate Brazilian said: "Two seasons ago, at the Camp Nou, the improbable happened and I came out crying from the stadium.

"Today on the same stage, the unlikely happened again, but today I came out crying with joy.

"It's almost the beginning of my career at Tottenham. God is a specialist in writing new stories. His plans are not the same as ours, nor is His time the same as ours. He knows all things and always has the best for us."

Lucas has scored seven goals so far this season and also netted in the 2-2 away draw with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.