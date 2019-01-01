Lucas has ‘no problem’ with Pochettino after Champions League final snub

The Brazilian forward netted a hat-trick in a stunning semi-final win over Ajax, but was dropped in favour of Harry Kane for the clash with Liverpool

Lucas Moura has 'no problem' with manager Mauricio Pochettino despite being dropped for a final clash with .

The Brazilian forward fired Spurs to a European showpiece in Madrid with a stunning hat-trick in a remarkable semi-final date with Ajax.

His efforts were not enough to see him keep his place, though, with Harry Kane drafted straight back into Pochettino’s starting XI after recovering from injury.

The international looked rusty in a 2-0 defeat to the Reds, but Lucas has no issue with his coach having overlooked him on the grandest of stage.

He told reporters at a pre-season fan event: “It was difficult because every player wants to play.

“But even more difficult was to lose the game because I really think we could do better - we could win this trophy. We had the quality for this, so it was the most difficult.

“I need to respect the decision of the coach, respect my team-mates, so no problem. I'm looking forward now to next season and win a trophy - that's my objective here.”

Spurs came agonisingly close to ending their long wait for major silverware last season.

They are, however, set to see a barren run stretch into 2020 and to the 12-year mark.

Lucas is determined to help the club get back on the trophy trail, with the 26-year-old winger confident that all of the pieces are now in place to be successful.

He added: “I think it's a new era for us.

“We've got more confidence. I think we are on another level now, with the Champions League final, with the new stadium.

“I think people believe more in us now, and it's time to confirm this. Confirm that we are a big team, a big club and we have a great squad.

“It's time to dream with a trophy - that is our objective now. We will do our best for this.”

Tottenham are set to be in International Champions Cup action against on Sunday.

They also have pre-season fixtures against , and to come before opening the next Premier League season at home to newly-promoted on August 10.