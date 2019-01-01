Lozano will stay with PSV until the summer - Raiola denies January exit for Mexico star

The attacker has been linked with many big clubs but no move will happen this window

Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is not headed for a January exit from PSV, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The Mexico international has become one of the Eredivisie’s star forwards since his move from Liga MX club Pachuca in the summer of 2017.

Lozano’s debut season saw him score 17 goals with PSV, finishing fifth in the Eredivisie Golden Boot rate and helping his club to the league title.

His second campaign has been arguably better, as Lozano has a return of 11 goals in just 17 games in the league thus far, while PSV have a narrow two-point lead over Ajax at the top of the table.

Lozano also added another four goals this season in the Champions League, though it was not enough to keep his team in Europe as they finished fourth in a group with Barcelona, Tottenham and Inter Milan.

The forward has been previously linked with bigger clubs across Europe and his strong performances in both the Eredivisie and Champions League have done nothing to lessen that reported interest.

Recent reports claimed Napoli and Chelsea were in the market to bring Lozano this January.

However, Raiola has now denied any exit this month for the Mexico star, saying no move will happen until the summer.

“Hirving stays at PSV until the summer,” Raiola was quoted as saying by Eindhovens Dagblad. “PSV doesn't want to sell him now.”

Raiola said there is no interest from Chelsea at this time.

The Blues have already spent big this January, landing United States international Christian Pulisic in a £58 million (€64m/$73m) deal, though the 20-year-old winger will remain on loan with Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.

Lozano has previously said he hoped God would give him a chance at the Premier League later in his career.

After a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley Stadium, Lozano told ESPN: "I hope that God, some day, gives me a shot at playing in the Premier League," Lozano told ESPN after his club’s 2-1 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley. "I like it very much.

"I think the Premier League is great. I think that it would be fabulous to play with any of the clubs, but I would love to play for one of the big clubs. I hope that God gives me the chance."