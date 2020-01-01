'There is no reason for me to change' - Low explains why Bayern stars Muller and Boateng remain out of Germany squad

The Bayern Munich duo were once again excluded as the manager continues to focus on younger players ahead of next year's European Championships

manager Joachim Low says that there are no plans to recall Thomas Muller and Jerome Boateng into the national team despite their recent contributions to 's triumph.

Muller and Boateng both started in Sunday's finale as Bayern took down 1-0 thanks to Kingsley Coman's second-half goal, although the defender was forced out of the game in the first half due to injury.

Muller made 50 total appearances for Bayern this season, scoring 14 goals, while Boateng returned to the starting XI later in the season, making 39 appearances.

Both 30-year-old Muller and 31-year-old Boateng were left out of Low's latest Germany squad, with the manager previously saying in 2019 that he would no longer call up the two as well as Mats Hummels.

After Tuesday's squad announcement, Low reiterated that commitment as all three were once again left out for upcoming games against and .

"Both players had very good performances and they showed how important they are for this team," Low said of Muller and Boateng. "However, after the World Cup, we decided to go with other players. We want them to have space and time to develop."

For his most recent squad, Low handed Oliver Baumann, Robin Gosens and Florian Neuhaus their first call-ups to the senior team.

At age 30, Toni Kroos is the oldest outfield player with Ilkay Gundogan the only other non-goalkeeper to be over the age of 26.

Low says that he plans to continue the trend of calling in Germany's younger stars, adding that he has no current plan to reverse course and call in the more experienced players any time soon.

"These young players have developed very well and we managed the changes very quickly," he said. "So there is no reason for me to change anything in this direction."

He added: "Should the situation be different, I would be the very first person to revise a decision. Currently, however, I don't see any reason. This path is good."

Germany are set to face Spain on September 3 in before taking on Switzerland three days later in Stuttgart. It will be the team's first matches since last November's qualifiers when Germany picked up victories over Belarus and .