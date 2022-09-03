Lovely Leon! Man City stung by Bailey equaliser as Haaland goal cancelled out in draw with Aston Villa

Manchester City settled for a point at Aston Villa on Saturday as Leon Bailey's second career Premier League goal ensured a 1-1 draw.

Erling Haaland fired in the opening goal

But Bailey saved day for struggling Villa

City could end up four points behind leaders Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Erling Haaland got on the end of a Kevin De Bruyne cross to fire in the opening goal five minutes into the second half. But the reigning champions were shocked 15 minutes before time when Leon Bailey equalised with a sweetly struck left-footed shot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pep Guardiola's team are still without a loss in the Premier League this term but will see Saturday's result as a slip up, as Arsenal could move four points clear at the top if they beat Manchester United on Sunday.

ALL EYES ON: Haaland was the star of the show when he scored a second consecutive hat-trick in midweek to increase his lead on the top scorer chart. The Norwegian proved vital once more as his 10th goal helped maintain Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Haaland now has 10 goals from six matches in the Premier League - no player has reached double figures in fewer games in the division.

THE VERDICT:

Haaland cannot be stopped

Golden Boot in the bag?

But City's defensive record is holding them back

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? The English champions turn their focus to the Champions League as they commence their European campaign with an away game against Sevilla on Tuesday.