Louis van Gaal slams sloppy Netherlands players after draw with Ecuador

Louis van Gaal expressed his displeasure at the Netherlands' performance against Ecuador on Friday.

Gakpo's strike cancelled out by Valencia

Could've lost as Plata struck crossbar

Dutch top of group with one game to go

WHAT HAPPENED? Van Gaal isn't too happy with his side after a lacklustre performance against Ecuador who perhaps deserved something more out of the Group A fixture. After defeating Senegal, the former Manchester United boss wanted a more commanding performance. His players didn't deliver but they're still in good shape to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to NOS after the game, Van Gaal said: "“We played badly again in possession. The team really wants to.Y ou just have to have the quality to show that. We lost every game and gave the ball to the wrong colour very often. It's still amazing how we played this game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the less than convincing performance, the Netherlands stand a good chance of topping Group A.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR THE NETHERLANDS? They know that just a point will do in their last game against Qatar with but will top the group should they better Ecuador's result against Senegal. The two teams have the same goal difference, goals scored and goals conceded after two games played.