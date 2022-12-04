'Lotta bark, no bite' - Memphis Depay fires back at Barkley's trashtalk after leading Netherlands past USMNT

Memphis Depay fired back at Charles Barkley after the Netherlands' 3-1 win over the U.S. men's national team in the World Cup Round of 16.

Memphis scored to lead Dutch side to win

Barca star took to Twitter to troll NBA legend

Netherlands to face Argentina in next round

WHAT HAPPENED? Prior to the USMNT's match against the Netherlands, ex-NBA star and current basketball analyst Barkley had begun a bit of trash talk, saying: "We opening up a can of whoop-a**. I guarantee the Netherlands is in trouble."

The Dutch team's official Twitter account fired back shortly before kickoff with a hype video centered around Barkley's quotes, but Memphis got the last laugh with a tweet after scoring in the 3-1 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch forward earned the right to clap back thanks to his side's 3-1 win, where he was joined on the scoresheet by Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries, with the latter putting in a man of the match-worthy performance with a goal and two assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE NETHERLANDS? Memphis and Co. can now look ahead to a difficult quarter-final matchup as the Dutch will face Lionel Messi and Argentina in the next round after their 2-1 win over Australia.