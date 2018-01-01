Lobi Stars coach Solomon Ogbeide faults the defenders after losing to Gor Mahia

A draw in the return leg, away in Nigeria, will be enough to push the Kenyan champions into the group stages of the competition

Lobi Stars head coach Solomon Ogbeide has turned his fury to the defenders following a 3-1 loss to Gor Mahia in the Caf Champions League on Sunday.

A brace from Samuel Onyango a Jacques Tuyisenge strike enabled the eighteen-time Kenyan league champions to a healthy advantage ahead of the second leg. Ogbeide believes the second leg will be better but his side has to learn from that defeat.

“That’s football we have to look where we went wrong and make corrections. A lapse of concentration by my defenders allowed quick goals and we will make adjustments before the return match. We are hopeful for a good result in the return match.

“The main problem was not on coaching, but attitude, attitude cost us and we have to improve on that,” Ogbeide told Goal.com.

K’Ogalo will be seeking to make history as the first Kenyan club to advance to the group stages of the competition. Last season, they failed to make past the first round after losing to Esperance of Tunisia to drop to the Caf Confederation Cup.

