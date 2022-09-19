Theo Hernandez and Lloris out of France squad as World Cup injury concerns mount for defending champions

Theo Hernandez and Hugo Lloris have pulled out of the France squad for upcoming games against Austria and Denmark.

Both played for their clubs this weekend

Lloris has thigh injury while Hernandez has adductor problem

Replaced by Lafont and Digne in the squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Didier Deschamps has been dealt another couple of injury blows as the World Cup edges closer. Hernandez and Lloris have been declared unavailable for the upcoming pair of Nations League fixtures.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alban Lafont and Lucas Digne have been selected respectively in the absences of the aforementioned pair. Mike Maignan is likely to be the goalkeeper that replaces Lloris in the starting line-up against Austria and Denmark while Digne could be the first choice at left-back. Additionally, Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante remain out with injuries.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While the problems for Hernandez and Lloris don't appear to be serious, there will be slight doubts over the fitness of the pair heading into the World Cup. The break for the tournament in Qatar is now just two months away.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LLORIS AND HERNANDEZ? While both players will be desperate to be part of the squad for the World Cup, they will also want to be fit for their respective clubs' upcoming packed schedules. Lloris and Tottenham face Arsenal in the north London derby after the international break while AC Milan travel to face Empoli.