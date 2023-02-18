Loris Karius set for SHOCK appearance in Carabao Cup final vs Man Utd as Newcastle face goalkeeper crisis after Nick Pope red card

Newcastle are set to start Loris Karius in goal against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final with Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka unavailable.

Newcastle facing goalkeeper crisis for final

Nick Pope unavailable after red card against Liverpool

Martin Dubravka is cup-tied

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle are set to use third-choice stopper Karius in goal in the Carabao Cup final after suffering a goalkeeping crisis. First-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off during Newcastle's Premier League clash against Liverpool, meaning he will be suspended for the final. Back-up stopper Dubravka is also unavailable as he featured in the competition earlier in the season while on loan with Manchester United.

WHAT'S NEXT: Newcastle now have a free week to prepare for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, while opponents Manchester United face a crunch Europa League play-off second leg against Barcelona on Thursday at Old Trafford.

More to follow....