Liverpool’s Salah reflects on performance vs Leeds United

The 28-year-old Egyptian scored three goals to give the defending English champions a winning start

Mohamed Salah has stated that playing without fans was tough but was nonetheless pleased as he scored a hat-trick in ’s 4-3 triumph over newly-promoted Premier League side on Saturday.

The international got things off for the Reds in the fourth minute via a penalty, but the Whites responded through Jack Harrison eight minutes later.

Liverpool had a 2-1 lead thanks to Virgil van Dijk, but Leeds would equalise again. Even when Salah scored his second of the evening, Marcelo Bielsa’s men made it 3-3 thanks to Mateusz Klich in the second half.

There was, however, going to be no further response from the West Yorkshire side after Salah scored from the penalty spot to complete his hat-trick late on, thus becoming the first Liverpool player to score on the opening day for four consecutive seasons.

He is also the first Reds player to score a hat-trick on matchday one in 31 years.

"Without fans, it's so tough, especially at Anfield. It's a difficult start for us, it's a tough team, they press high as well so the intensity was really high," Salah told Sky Sports.

"They're [Leeds United] a tough team and they had a great game, to be fair, especially as they played away. They acted really well, they scored three goals against us.

“I'm happy about the result but we have to keep improving and try not to concede too many goals.

“I scored a penalty in the final, so it was a little bit easier, especially with no fans.

“But it was important to remain focused and score the goal to get the three points.”

Despite two of Salah’s goals being penalties, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said the former man completely deserved them and wishes to see him have more performances like that.

"So, he deserved the goals, 100 per cent, yes two were penalties, one was a sensational finish, but he deserved these goals because he was constantly present, causing the opponent massive problems,” the former manager said.

"He was top in one-on-one situations, played football. With all the good performances he's had for us, obviously, this was for sure one of the better ones and so he should be proud of that because it's very special to have these kinds of numbers. Long may it continue."

Salah will hope to add to his tally when he faces his former employers at Stamford Bridge next Sunday.