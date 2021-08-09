Liverpool's Robertson insists injury is 'nothing too major' but will miss start of Premier League season

The Reds defender will miss the opening weeks of the campaign after suffering a knock in a pre-season friendly

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is expected to miss weeks rather than months as the full-back says he'll work hard to come back from his recent injury.

Robertson has been diagnosed with some ligament damage that will take time to heal, keeping him out of the first few games of Liverpool's season.

But the Scotland international also says that scans revealed that the injury was "nothing too major" as he looks ahead to being back on the field soon.

What did Robertson say?

"Thanks to everyone for the kind messages and support," he wrote on Twitter. "Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend.

"I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later. Good luck to the boys playing tonight."

Thanks to everyone for the kind messages and support. Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend. I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later. Good luck to the boys playing tonight #YNWA pic.twitter.com/urKPCLmHgS — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 9, 2021

How did he get hurt?

The defender limped out of Liverpool's friendly match with Athletic Club on Sunday.

Robertson had to be helped off the pitch after rolling his right ankle while blocking a cross.

Article continues below

He was replaced by Owen Beck while Kostas Tsimikas was handed a start for Monday's friendly against Osasuna.

The Greek defender is expected to get another start for Liverpool's season-opener against Norwich despite playing just six Premier League minutes last season.

Further reading