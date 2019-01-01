Liverpool's Robertson insists he does not fear Man City

The 24-year-old reveals he is never worried by opponents due to his upbringing and the challenges he faced as a young footballer

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson says he does not fear Manchester City as the two clubs look set to race for the Premier League title this term.

City went top on goal difference after thrashing Chelsea 6-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, although Liverpool have a game in hand.

Tottenham are also challengers and sit five points behind the champions.

But Robertson, who was rejected by Celtic as a youngster, says he is not worried about either of Liverpool's rivals.

Speaking to the Mirror, the left-back said: “My attitude when I go onto the pitch has always been fearless. I’ve never gone into a game fearing anything or anyone.

“My upbringing probably does have a bit to do with it. I try to enjoy every minute and give 100 per cent. I’m realistic – every game, not all of us can play to the highest of our ability. Mistakes happen in this game, it’s how you deal with it.

“Some days not everything comes off, but if I’ve given everything, you’ll criticise yourself in terms of performance, but you’ll know you’ve made it hard for your opponent. That’s the attitude I’ve always taken and will always continue to have.”

Robertson broke through at Queens Park after he was let go by Celtic's academy as a teenager.

He then made a name for himself at Dundee United before moving south of the border to Hull City in 2014 and then clinching £8 million ($10m) transfer to Anfield three years later.

But when he was let go by the Hoops, Robertson revealed he said to his parents: "Give me a year. A lot of parents would have said no.”

But the 24-year-old acknowledges playing at the top comes with its own pressures.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve got nothing to lose because now the stakes are high," he added.

“Of course, if you drop below [your standards] you’ve got your position to lose. You can get criticised or... you can become a hero. It’s all about dealing with that.”

Robertson could feature for Liverpool when they take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 on February 19 in the Reds' next outing.