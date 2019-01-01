Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne signs for Bournemouth on loan

The England international has made just one Premier League start this season and is now set to spend the rest of the campaign with the Cherries

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne has joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season.

Goal revealed earlier on Friday that the England international was eager to move in search of regular first-team football, and that the Reds were ready to sanction his departure.

And Liverpool later this evening confirmed the right-back has moved to the seaside club on short-term basis.

Clyne has started just one Premier League game this season, though he performed admirably against Manchester United, and with Trent Alexander-Arnold firmly established, and James Milner having shown he can fill in ably at right-back this season, Jurgen Klopp was willing to let the 27-year-old leave.

The former Southampton man was plagued by injuries last season, making just five appearances in total. A host of Premier League clubs, including Cardiff City, had expressed an interest in signing Clyne, but it is Bournemouth who have won the race.

“I’m really excited by this opportunity. It’s great chance for me to come and play football," Clyne told afcbTV.



“I’ve spoken to the manager and we’ve talked about what we can achieve for the remainder of the season. It’s a great club with a great story. I can’t wait to get going," he added.

Manager Eddie Howe also added his delighted at the deal's conclusion.

Article continues below

"Nathaniel is vastly experienced and has the benefit of being able to play in a couple of positions for us," said the Bournemouth manager.



“With Simon Francis’ injury we felt it was important to bring someone in capable of filling that void, and it’s great to have Nathaniel on board.



“Naturally, he wants to play football and is very keen to bring his attributes to the team. We’re excited about what he can deliver for us.”

Liverpool also allowed Dominic Solanke to join Bournemouth on Friday, who fought off comeptition from Brighton to sign the the once-capped England international on a permanent deal.

Youngster Rafa Camacho is also the subject of loan interest, with Sporting CP keen on signing the 18-year-old on a short-term deal.