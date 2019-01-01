Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah sets new record with Norwich City strike

The Egyptian continued his fine scoring streak, against the Canaries and has now scored against 21 different sides he’s faced in the Premier League

Mohamed Salah has shattered a number of records in the Premier League and after scoring against on Friday, he added a new honour to the list.

Salah proved his importance to the Reds once again as he scored and assisted to fire Jurgen Klopp’s men to a 4-1 win at Anfield.

19' - Brilliant quick feet and a cool finish into the corner from Salah, after a nice pass from Firmino inside the box. GET IN!!



[2-0]#LIVNOR https://t.co/RWMrm5vSCQ — FC (@LFC) August 9, 2019

The Egyptian fired past Tim Krul in the 19th minute after receiving a pass from Roberto Firmino to double his side’s lead after Grant Hanley’s own goal.

The 27-year-old’s goal meant he has scored against 21 of the 23 different teams he has faced since joining Liverpool from AS . He has only failed to score against Swansea and .

21 - Mohamed Salah has now scored against 21 of the 23 different opponents he's faced in the Premier League for Liverpool - only failing to score versus Manchester United (4 games) and (2 games). Insistent. pic.twitter.com/8oB7Bu8xRb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 9, 2019

His assist for Virgil van Dijk’s first goal of the season was also noteworthy as it made him the player with the most assists in the top five European leagues since the start of the 2017-18 season.

12 - Since the start of the 2017-18 season, only Neymar (13) has scored and assisted in more games in the top five European leagues than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (12). Handful. pic.twitter.com/453zVlm9Ey — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 9, 2019

With the Reds’ victory, they take an early lead in the English top-flight log and they face in their next outing.