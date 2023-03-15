Liverpool's Mohamed Salah burgled by his own employee as Egyptian police announce arrests & seizure of stolen items

Mohamed Salah's house in Egypt was burgled by his own employee, with Egyptian police announcing arrests and the seizure of stolen items.

Egypt's Ministry of Interior has announced that those responsible for burgling Salah's property have been arrested.

With the villa empty, the burglary was not discovered until March 12. The Egyptian Ministry of Interior has since confirmed that one of the suspects arrested was already working as a security person in the residential complex in which Salah lives in.

He admitted that, knowing the villa was free, he agreed to steal from it with a friend by entering via the back wall.

Egyptian police have also confirmed that all the stolen items were seized, which included a selection of sports shoes, a silver medal, a piece of crystal and a number of television receivers.

It was initially reported that the Liverpool forward's residence in Cairo had been burgled after Salah's nephew noticed the property had been infiltrated upon passing by.

The villa was said to be in a mess, with satellite receivers stolen. Security personnel were interviewed and cameras were checked in a bid to discover what happened.

Salah endured a tough weekend on a football front after missing a penalty in Liverpool's 1-0 defeat away to Bournemouth, but is with the squad as they prepare to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Reds lost the last 16 first leg 5-2 at Anfield, and face a mountainous task to turn the tie around.