Liverpool's Millar completes Charlton loan move after signing new contract at Anfield

The Canadian forward will see out the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign in League One with the Addicks

forward Liam Millar has completed a loan move to Charlton Athletic after signing a new contract at Anfield.

Millar, who spent the first half of the season captaining Liverpool's U23 side, will spend the next six months at The Valley working under former and midfielder Lee Bowyer.

The 21-year-old committed his long-term future to the Reds before joining the Addicks, and is now looking forward to testing himself in League One.

More teams

"It feels great to be a Charlton player and I'm excited to get going," Millar told Charlton's official website.

"Charlton is a big club and you can see that just by walking around the stadium, so I'm very excited to be here.

"I spoke to the manager on the phone, he had very clear goals, stuff that I think I can come here and help with."

Millar has five goals in 14 appearances in all competitions to his name for Liverpool's reserves this term, and Bowyer is hoping the Canadian frontman can make a similar contribution for his team in the final third.

✍️ Welcome to The Valley, Liam Millar! #cafc — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) January 5, 2021

"He's an exciting player, he wants to travel with the ball and he wants to go past people, that is what we need," said the Charlton boss.

"It has been obvious, since we lost Alfie [Doughty] to injury, that we've lacked that pace to hit teams on the break and Liam is going to bring that to us as an option."

Addicks owner Thomas Sandgaard added on Millar's arrival: “It was important for us to move quickly at the start of this transfer window and I am pleased that it has been a busy 24 hours.

Article continues below

"We wanted to add more pace to our squad and, in Liam, we have a talented young player who is well thought of at Liverpool and has real pace.

"He has international experience, which is impressive at his age, so I’m very pleased we’ve been able to add him to our squad.”

The Liverpool loanee could be in line to make his debut when Charlton play host to Accrington Stanley on Friday night.