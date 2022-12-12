Luis Diaz's spell on the sidelines has been extended after the Colombian underwent knee surgery in another injury setback for Liverpool.

Diaz out until March

He and Jota the two long-term absentees

Elliott ok after knock against Lyon

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Diaz hasn't played a competitive minute for the Reds since coming off in the first half in their 3-2 loss to Arsenal on October 9. Liverpool's electric left-winger complained of discomfort in his knee during the Reds' mid-season training camp in Dubai and was sent home for further tests. It was decided the 25-year-old needed surgery, which will extend his spell on the treatment table to at least five months by the time he's back, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's another big blow for Liverpool, who have struggled to maintain a consistent XI this season thanks to injuries. Their attacking machine, more efficient and productive as any in the world on its day, has two of its main cogs out of action: Diaz until March and Jota until at least the beginning of February.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Their woes could have been made worse still had the innocuous knock Harvey Elliott picked up during the 3-1 friendly defeat to Lyon been anything serious, but manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the 19-year-old will be fine.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR DIAZ? It will no doubt be a frustrating time for the winger who will be focusing on his recovery. If all goes well then the Colombian could be back in time for Liverpool's Champions League trip to Real Madrid on March 15.