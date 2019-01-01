Liverpool youngster Woodburn reveals Gnabry inspiration: Watching him develop is a big help

With the 20-year-old hopeful of making an impact on the Anfield first team, the experience of the Bayern Munich forward is helping him

’s Ben Woodburn is determined to one day make his mark in the Anfield first team and is looking to star Serge Gnabry as inspiration.

Gnabry hit the headlines when he bagged four goals for Bayern Munich in their blistering 7-2 win over on October 1 but was forced to fight for his chance at the top.

The 24-year-old failed to make the grade at , not helped by a failed loan spell at during the 2015-16 campaign, and left for before his career really began.

Woodburn, who is currently in the midst of a season with Oxford United, is having similar teething pains with the League One club, having netted only once in 12 appearances.

The forward has looked to the star, though, as a beacon to show that the path to the top is not always quick.

“I feel like I have had so much experience and yet I am still only young and learning. Watching someone like Serge Gnabry develop is a big help,” the international, who celebrates his 20th birthday on Tuesday, told the Daily Mail.

“I saw his four goals for Bayern Munich against Tottenham in the . When he was 20, he couldn't get a game on loan at West Brom.

“He has shown you can push through if you keep working hard and hopefully I can do something like he's done.”

Woodburn has made 11 appearances for the Liverpool first team, having made his Premier League debut as a late substitute against Sunderland in a 2-0 win back in November 2016. His solitary goal, meanwhile, came in a 2-0 EFL Cup win against Leeds just three days later and made him the club’s youngest ever scorer.

Since then, he has spent four months on loan at then-Championship outfit , where he failed to break into the starting XI after a succession of substitute appearances, but he harbours hope of breaking into Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

“I think my eyes are always going to be set on playing at Liverpool. That is my main goal, that is who I grew up supporting and have been for years,” he said.

“Harry Wilson did well at Derby last season and is on loan at Bournemouth now, he's a couple of years older than me.

“A lot of managers look at who is trustworthy, who has games under their belt and that's what I am aiming for with Oxford this season. If I am back in the Liverpool squad, I have to show everyone I am ready.”